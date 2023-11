2014 BAFTAs: The Complete Winners List!

Celebrating the top films from the past year, the 2014 EE British Academy Film Awards took place in London, England tonight (February 16).

Snagging wins in the Best Supporting Actor/Actress categories were Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips) and Jennifer Lawrence (American Hustle), respectively. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett and Chiwetel Ejiofor took home trophies for Best Actress and Best Actor. In addition, We’re the Millers star Will Poulter was recognized in the EE Rising star category.

The Best British Film went home to the cast and crew of Gravity, while 12 Years a Slave scored the prize for Best Film.

Check out the full list of 2014 BAFTA winners below!

Best Film

WINNER 12 Years A Slave – Anthony Katagas, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen

American Hustle – Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Megan Ellison, Jonathan Gordon

Captain Phillips – Scott Rudin, Dana Brunetti, Michael De Luca

Gravity – Alfonso Cuarón, David Heyman

Philomena – Gabrielle Tana, Steve Coogan, Tracey Seaward

Leading Actor

Bruce Dern – Nebraska

WINNER Chiwetel Ejiofor – 12 Years a Slave

Christian Bale – American Hustle

Tom Hanks – Captain Phillips

Leonardo DiCaprio – The Wolf of Wall Street

Leading Actress

Amy Adams – American Hustle

WINNNER Cate Blanchett – Blue Jasmine

Emma Thompson – Saving Mr. Banks

Judi Dench – Philomena

Sandra Bullock – Gravity

Supporting Actor

WINNER Barkhad Abdi – Captain Phillips

Bradley Cooper – American Hustle

Daniel Brühl – Rush

Matt Damon – Behind the Candelabra

Michael Fassbender – 12 Years a Slave

Supporting Actress

WINNER Jennifer Lawrence – American Hustle

Julia Roberts – August: Osage County

Lupita Nyong’o – 12 Years a Slave

Oprah Winfrey – The Butler

Sally Hawkins – Blue Jasmine

Director

Steve McQueen – 12 Years A Slave

David O. Russell – American Hustle

Paul Greengrass – Captain Phillips

WINNER Alfonso Cuarón – Gravity

Martin Scorsese – The Wolf Of Wall Street

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER Philomena

Animated Film

Despicable Me 2 – Chris Renaud, Pierre Coffin

WINNER Frozen – Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

Monsters University – Dan Scanlon

British Short Animation

Everything I Can See From Here – Bjorn-Erik Aschim, Friederike Nicolaus, Sam Taylor

I Am Tom Moody – Ainslie Henderson

WINNER Sleeping With The Fishes – James Walker, Sarah Woolner, Yousif Al-Khalifa

Make-Up And Hair

WINNER American Hustle – Evelyne Noraz, Lori McCoy-Bell, Kathrine Gordon

Behind The Candelabra – Kate Biscoe, Marie Larkin

The Butler – Debra Denson, Candace Neal, Robert Stevenson, Matthew Mungle

The Great Gatsby – Maurizio Silvi, Kerry Warn

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug – Peter Swords King, Richard Taylor, Rick Findlater

British Short Film

Island Queen – Ben Mallaby, Nat Luurtsema, Emma Hughes

Keeping Up With The Joneses – Megan Rubens, Michael Pearce, Selina Lim

Orbit Ever After – Chee-Lan Chan, Jamie Stone, Len Rowles

WINNER Room 8 – James W. Griffiths, Sophie Venner

Sea View – Anna Duffield, Jane Linfoot

Original Film Music

12 Years A Slave – Hans Zimmer

The Book Thief – John Williams

Captain Phillips – Henry Jackman

WINNER Gravity – Steven Price

Saving Mr. Banks – Thomas Newman

Cinematography

12 Years A Slave – Sean Bobbitt

Captain Phillips – Barry Ackroyd

WINNER Gravity – Emmanuel Lubezki

Inside Llewyn Davis -Bruno Delbonnel

Nebraska – Phedon Papamichael

Original Screenplay

WINNER American Hustle – Eric Warren Singer, David O. Russell

Blue Jasmine – Woody Allen

Gravity – Alfonso Cuarón, Jonás Cuarón

Inside Llewyn Davis – Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Nebraska – Bob Nelson

Costume Design

American Hustle – Michael Wilkinson

Behind The Candelabra -Ellen Mirojnick

WINNER The Great Gatsby – Catherine Martin

The Invisible Woman – Michael O’Connor

Saving Mr. Banks – Daniel Orlandi

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

WINNER Peter Greenaway

Outstanding British Film

WINNER Gravity – Alfonso Cuarón, David Heyman, Jonás Cuarón

Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom – Justin Chadwick, Anant Singh, David M. Thompson, William Nicholson

Philomena – Stephen Frears, Gabrielle Tana, Steve Coogan, Tracey Seaward, Jeff Pope

Rush – Ron Howard, Andrew Eaton, Peter Morgan

Saving Mr. Banks – John Lee Hancock, Alison Owen, Ian Collie, Philip Steuer, Kelly Marcel, Sue Smith

The Selfish Giant – Clio Barnard, Tracy O’Riordan

Documentary

WINNER The Act Of Killing – Joshua Oppenheimer

The Armstrong Lie – Alex Gibney

Blackfish – Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Tim’s Vermeer – Teller, Penn Jillette, Farley Ziegler

We Steal Secrets: The Story Of Wikileaks – Alex Gibney

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer

Colin Carberry, Glenn Patterson – Good Vibrations

Kelly Marcel – Saving Mr. Banks

WINNER Kieran Evans – Kelly + Victor

Paul Wright, Polly Stokes – For Those in Peril

Scott Graham – Shell

EE Rising Star

Dane DeHaan

George MacKay

Lupita Nyong’o

WINNER Will Poulter

Léa Seydoux

Production Design

12 Years A Slave – Adam Stockhausen, Alice Baker

American Hustle – Judy Becker, Heather Loeffler

Behind The Candelabra – Howard Cummings, Barbara Munch-Cameron

Gravity – Andy Nicholson, Rosie Goodwin, Joanne Woollard

WINNER The Great Gatsby – Catherine Martin, Beverley Dunn

Editing

12 Years A Slave – Joe Walker

Captain Phillips – Christopher Rouse

Gravity – Alfonso Cuarón, Mark Sanger

WINNER Rush – Dan Hanley, Mike Hill

The Wolf Of Wall Street – Thelma Schoonmaker

Sound

All Is Lost – Richard Hymns, Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor, Micah Bloomberg,

Gillian Arthur

Captain Phillips – Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor, Mike Prestwood Smith, Chris Munro,

Oliver Tarney

WINNER Gravity – Glenn Freemantle, Skip Lievsay, Christopher Benstead, Niv Adiri, Chris Munro

Inside Llewyn Davis – Peter F. Kurland, Skip Lievsay, Greg Orloff, Paul Urmson

Rush – Danny Hambrook, Martin Steyer, Stefan Korte, Markus Stemler, Frank Kruse

Special Visual Effects

WINNER Gravity – Tim Webber, Chris Lawrence, David Shirk, Neil Corbould,

Nikki Penny

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug – Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon, David Clayton,

Eric Reynolds

Iron Man 3 – Bryan Grill, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Dan Sudick

Pacific Rim – Hal Hickel, John Knoll, Lindy De Quattro, Nigel Sumner

Star Trek Into Darkness – Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Ben Grossmann, Burt Dalton

Film not in the English Language

The Act Of Killing – Joshua Oppenheimer, Signe Byrge Sørensen

Blue Is The Warmest Colour – Abdellatif Kechiche, Brahim Chioua, Vincent Maraval

WINNER The Great Beauty – Paolo Sorrentino, Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima

Metro Manila – Sean Ellis, Mathilde Charpentier

Wadjda – Haifaa Al-Mansour, Gerhard Meixner, Roman Paul