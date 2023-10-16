Awards Database

Watch the Golden Globes LIVE
  1. Avatar: The Way of Water

    Nominee 2023     Best Motion Picture - Drama
    Avatar: The Way of Water     Total Awards:
    2 Nominations, 0 Wins

  2. Elvis

    Nominee 2023     Best Motion Picture - Drama
    Elvis     Total Awards:
    3 Nominations, 1 Wins

  3. Fabelmans, The

    Winner 2023     Best Motion Picture - Drama
    Fabelmans, The     Total Awards:
    5 Nominations, 2 Wins

  4. TÁR

    Nominee 2023     Best Motion Picture - Drama
    TÁR     Total Awards:
    3 Nominations, 1 Wins

  5. Top Gun: Maverick

    Nominee 2023     Best Motion Picture - Drama
    Top Gun: Maverick     Total Awards:
    2 Nominations, 0 Wins

  6. Cate Blanchett

    Winner 2023     Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    TÁR     Total Awards:
    12 Nominations, 4 Wins

  7. Olivia Colman

    Nominee 2023     Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Empire of Light     Total Awards:
    7 Nominations, 3 Wins

  8. Viola Davis

    Nominee 2023     Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Woman King, The     Total Awards:
    7 Nominations, 1 Wins

  9. Anna de Armas

    Nominee 2023     Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Blonde     Total Awards:
    2 Nominations, 0 Wins

  10. Michelle Williams

    Nominee 2023     Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Fabelmans, The     Total Awards:
    7 Nominations, 2 Wins

  11. Austin Butler

    Winner 2023     Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
    Elvis     Total Awards:
    1 Nominations, 1 Wins