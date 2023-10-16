Awards Database
Avatar: The Way of WaterNominee 2023 Best Motion Picture - Drama
Avatar: The Way of Water Total Awards:
2 Nominations, 0 Wins
ElvisNominee 2023 Best Motion Picture - Drama
Elvis Total Awards:
3 Nominations, 1 Wins
Fabelmans, TheWinner 2023 Best Motion Picture - Drama
Fabelmans, The Total Awards:
5 Nominations, 2 Wins
TÁRNominee 2023 Best Motion Picture - Drama
TÁR Total Awards:
3 Nominations, 1 Wins
Top Gun: MaverickNominee 2023 Best Motion Picture - Drama
Top Gun: Maverick Total Awards:
2 Nominations, 0 Wins
Cate BlanchettWinner 2023 Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
TÁR Total Awards:
12 Nominations, 4 Wins
Olivia ColmanNominee 2023 Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Empire of Light Total Awards:
7 Nominations, 3 Wins
Viola DavisNominee 2023 Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Woman King, The Total Awards:
7 Nominations, 1 Wins
Anna de ArmasNominee 2023 Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Blonde Total Awards:
2 Nominations, 0 Wins
Michelle WilliamsNominee 2023 Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Fabelmans, The Total Awards:
7 Nominations, 2 Wins
Austin ButlerWinner 2023 Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Elvis Total Awards:
1 Nominations, 1 Wins