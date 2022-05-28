The Closing of the 75th Cannes Film Festival: the Palme d’Or Goes to Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness”

After the big blow of Titane last year, all predictions were possible for the Palme d’Or this year. On the Croisette, tongues were starting to loosen between a young director who questions masculinity (Close), a thriller that confirms the South Korean wave (Decision to Leave), or the film by the Dardenne brothers which could obtain a historic treble with Tori and Lokita. In the end, Ruben Östlund‘s Triangle of Sadness received the Palme d’Or,

After viewing the 21 films in competition, the jury retired to deliberate, in the greatest secrecy, cut off from the rustling of the Croisette. As usual, the verdict was announced during the closing ceremony, today, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The president of the jury, French actor Vincent Lindon, made sure not to make the same mistake as his predecessor Spike Lee who, in 2021, inadvertently revealed the Palme d’Or at the start of the ceremony. At his side, the members of this year’s jury: Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, British actress and filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Danish-born Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, French director Ladj Ly and Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier.

In the end, Ruben Östlund succeeded Julia Ducournau, who shook the Croisette last year with her film Titane.

Five years before, Östlund had surprised everyone by winning the Palme d’Or for Le Carré. This year, Östlund returned to provocation with Triangle of Sadness. Eagerly awaited on the Croisette, his film will at least have the merit of not leaving you indifferent. A true satire of our society, Triangle of Sadness takes you through the adventures of a pretty couple of models and influencers who are invited on a yacht for a luxury cruise.

To enthuse the audience, the 75th edition of the Festival brought, out of competition, Tom Cruise, who came to present the new Top Gun. And created a new Hollywood darling – Austin Butler, in the role of Elvis in the biopic Elvis.

An edition that will have been marked by the return to “normal” where most of the participants no longer even wore masks. Cannes has finally returned to the effervescence and celebration. It was time .

The winners:

Palme d’Or: Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund

Grand Prize: Close by Lukas Dhont and Stars at Noon by Claire Denis

Best Director Award: Park Chan-Wook for Decision to Leave

Special prize for the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival: Tori and Lokita by Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne

Jury Prize: –The Eight Mountains by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch

–EO by Jerzy Skolimowski

Best Screenplay Award: Tarik Saleh for Boy from Heaven

Best Actor Award: Song Kang Ho for Broker

Best Actress Award: Zahra Amir Ebrahimi for Holy Spider by Ali Abbasi

Camera d’Or: War Pony by Gina Gammell and Riley Keough

Special Mention Camera d’Or: Plan 75 by Chie Hayakawa

Special mention for the short film: Lori by Abinash Bikram Shah

Palme d’Or for short film: The Water Murmurs by Story Chen