French Box Office, October 14th, 2022

Novembre is the new number 1 movie at the French box office. Directed by Cédric Jimenez with Jean Dujardin, Anaïs Demoustier, and Sandrine Kiberlain, this movie follows the French anti-terrorism services during the 5 days after the November 13th, 2015 attacks in Paris. The movie grossed $3,419,120.

Smile is staying in the 2nd place. Directed by Parker Finn with Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, and Kyle Gallner, the movie is about a psychiatrist who starts to experience frightening occurrences after witnessing a traumatic incident involving one of her patients. The movie grossed $1,494,413 reaching a total of $3,092,829.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiered at number 3. Directed by Tetsuro Kodama, the animated movie is about the return of The Red Ribbon Army from Goku with two new androids willing to attack the real superheroes. The movie grossed $1,374,986.

Ticket to Paradise premiered at the French box office in 4th place. Directed by Ol Parker with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Kaitlyn Dever, the story is about a divorced couple who decided to be united to stop their daughter from making the same mistake by getting married after love at first sight. The movie grossed $1,032,210.

Two of a Kind lost two spots and is now number 5. Directed by Olivier Ducray and Wilfried Meance with Ahmed Sylla, Bertrand Usclat, and Pauline Clément, this French comedy follows two twin brothers suddenly discovering the existence of each other 33 years after their birth. The movie grossed $679,079 reaching a total of $2,150,827.

Triangle of Sadness lost two spots too and is now at the 6th place at the French box office. Directed by Ruben Östlund with Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean Kriek, and Woody Harrelson, Triangle of Sadness is a satire of our society with a group of passengers of a luxury cruise trapped on an island. The movie grossed $578,206 reaching a total of $1,835,228.

The Woman King won one spot and is now number 7. Directed by with Gina Prince-Bythewood with Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu and Lashana Lynch, the movie, based on true events, traces the extraordinary story of the Agojié, a unit of women warriors who protected the kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century in West Africa. The film grossed $515,634 reaching a total of $1,181,967.

Driving Madeleine lost 2 spots and is now at 8th place. Directed by Christian Carion with Line Renaud, Dany Boon, and Alice Isaaz, this French movie is about an old lady ready to go to live in a nursing home on the other side of Paris. When a taxi driver is coming to pick her up, she asks him to go through places of the capital, which have counted in her life.The movie grossed $362,756 reaching a total of $2,431,367.

From number 6, Other People’s Children is now at 9th place. Directed by Rebecca Zlotowski with Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni, the movie is about a childless woman who forms a deep bond with her boyfriend’s young daughter. The film grossed $343,322 reaching a total of $2,015,102.

The Origin of Evil premiered in number 10. Directed by Sébastien Marnier with Laure Calamy, Doria Tillier and Dominique Blanc, the thriller is takes place in a luxurious villa by the sea where a modest young woman finds a strange family. Between suspicions and lies, mystery sets in and evil spreads. The movie grossed $297,169.