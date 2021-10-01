HFPA Appoints Todd Boehly As Interim CEO

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced Todd Boehly has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer and will lead the group as they commit to continued membership diversity, credentialing, and further organizational transformation.

Over the last several months, the HFPA has implemented significant changes to its structure and bylaws to address issues of transparency and inclusivity. As part of those changes, they included non-members for the first time at every level of governance, including three new members to the Board of Directors, three members to a newly created Advisory Board, and five outside members to a revamped Credentials Committee tasked with reviewing and selecting new diverse members.

“Todd Boehly is already a partner of the HFPA who has consistently supported reforms and encouraged change from the beginning. As a results-driven businessman with a proven track record of success, his guidance as interim CEO will be instrumental in achieving meaningful change and greater diversity and inclusion,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne. “As an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with deep roots in the Los Angeles community, he will make an ideal partner and leader for the HFPA as we complete our search for a permanent CEO.”

Boehly, co-founder and CEO of Eldridge, is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He is an owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Sparks.