Olivia Wilde & Zoe Saldana Earn Top Fashion Honors at Nomination Ceremony

The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations delivered the usual set of silver screen successes and upsets, however, it was event announcers Olivia Wilde and Zoe Saldana, whose style earned an honorable mention.

Expectant mom and bride-to-be Olivia Wilde proved maternity attire is as fashionable as it is fierce thanks to her mostly-ebony ensemble. The “Cowboys and Aliens” star was flawless in a black Jason Wu sheath, matching tights, and classic Yves Saint Laurent heels. To polish off the deeply-decadent look, Wilde chose contrasting silver stud earrings from Dana Rebecca Designs which were spotlighted by her simplistic updo. To meet Olivia’s mix of modern trendiness and timeless appeal, co-commentator Zoe Saldana opted for a two-piece, black-and-white creation by Sachin + Babi. While the piece’s polka-dot print was the main attraction, Saldana’s choice of Bruno Magli ankle strap sandals and Red C accessories paid the perfect complement to her gorgeous getup.

If best-dressed were a category, these Hollywood heavy-hitters would undoubtedly be a shoe-in for the win.

For a complete look at Olivia and Zoe’s trophy-worthy style, click through the gallery, here.