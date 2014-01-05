Carlyn Nuyda-Calloway

The fashion designer behind Thumbelina Atelier, who is based in Sherman Oaks, California, is known for creating the wedding tiara of Julia Roberts when the latter got married to cameraman Daniel “Danny” Moder in 2002.

Carlyn said, “I’ve had the fortunate experience of creating for Julia Roberts, Paula Abdul, Cean Chaffin (award-winning film producer and wife of director David Fincher), Jennifer Love Hewitt for ‘The Client List,’ New York businesswoman and philanthropist Loida Nicolas Lewis and daughter Leslie Lewis, model and actress Rachel Reynolds, daytime soap actress Jennifer Birmingham (wife of actor Will Yun Lee of ‘Die Another Day’ and ‘The Wolverine’), Alexis Phifer (fashion designer/Hollywood stylist), and Cassandra Grey (wife of Paramount head, Brad Grey), to name a few.” She added, “I’d like to think of all my brides and clients as celebrities of course, because they are the main attraction for that one special day.”

On the fashion trends this year, Carlyn pointed out, “Indeed, we are all eagerly anticipating this year’s much-awaited awards season with bated breath.

“Metallics will make an entrance in the red carpet in bronze, copper, gold and brown. Rich fabrics like silk brocades, Duchesse satin, Mikado and Gazar mixed with beaded lace and embroidery will take us back to influences reminiscent of the era of the Ballet Russes, Paul Poiret and Leon Bakst. These strains will be articulated in decorative embellishments, embroideries, and beadwork all in the same metallic hues. There will be hints of color alongside these metallics in ox blood red, maroon, deep green and cobalt blue.

“Silhouettes will be less ‘fluff’ and more straightforward, more linear and classic with the occasional ball gown here and there. Mermaid silhouettes will depart the scene as lines return to clean and simple silhouettes, with hints of bias cut gowns reminiscent of Madeleine Vionnet.

“I also think long sleeves will be making a huge comeback in illusion netting, beaded lace and embroidered mesh. We will see many open backs with illusion netting and lace appliqué as well. (Designers like Valentino, Elie Saab, Inbal Druor, Marchesa, Reem Acra, Dior, Oscar de la Renta, J. Mendel, Lanvin, Carolina Herrera and Monique Lhuillier will be ever present, and hooray for that!)

“There may also be hints of floral (we all love flowers and blooms) here and there, either by way of watercolor printed floral in silk taffeta or floral treatments and embellishments in soft pastel shades. Think Marie Antoinette and La Duree Macarons.

“Black, however, will always make itself known, so that’s something also to watch out for. And of course, the long black dress will be here to stay!

“Hairstyles will be sleek and pulled back in clean low buns to highlight deep plunging open backs with illusion mesh and lace treatments. Make-up will have emphasis on eyes and lashes, less on eye shadow, but a statement with the lips in crimson colors and deep merlot will be the object of affection that evening.

“Jewelry will be glamorous as usual (Winston, Cartier, Neil Lane, Lorraine Schwartz) but drawing more emphasis on baubles with colors like emerald green, sapphire blue and deep ruby reds. Handbags and minaudieres will be statements in exotic skins, (McQueen and Raven Kauffman) crystals (Judith Leiber) shells (Celestina and Lanvin) and the whimsical book bags (Olympia Le Tan) will be hanging on richly decorated fingers in cocktail rings.

“It will be amazing to see someone dressed in edgier gowns by Anthony Vaccarello and Alexandre Vauthier as well. Rooney Mara perhaps?

“Style blazers like Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Sandra Bullock and Kate Winslet will all look incredible. I am very much looking forward to seeing Jessica Lange grace the red carpet in something Old Hollywood Glam, and Kerry Washington in her go-to color of nude.

“It will be a sensory overload to say the least when the world stops to see the stars fall from the heavens and walk the red carpet. Let us just hope Joan Rivers spares those who need pardon. Lol!”

Janet R. Nepales