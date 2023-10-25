Watch the Golden Globes LIVE
4 Nominations

2 Wins

Fiddler on the Roof

This lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol), a poor milkman whose love, pride and faith help him face the oppression of turn-of-the-century Czarist Russia. Nominated for eight Academy Awards.
Role Credit
Director: Norman Jewison
Cast: Chaim Topol , Molly Picon

