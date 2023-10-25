Fiddler on the Roof
This lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol), a poor milkman whose love, pride and faith help him face the oppression of turn-of-the-century Czarist Russia. Nominated for eight Academy Awards.
|Role
|Credit
|Director:
|Norman Jewison
|Cast:
|Chaim Topol , Molly Picon
Golden Globe Awards
-
1972 NomineeBest Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
-
1972 WinnerBest Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
-
1972 NomineeBest Director - Motion Picture
-
1972 WinnerBest Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy