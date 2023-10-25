Awards Database

5 Nominations

1 Win

L.A. Confidential

Three detectives in the corrupt and brutal L.A. police force of the 1950s use differing methods to uncover a conspiracy behind the shotgun slayings of the patrons at an all-night diner in this lush tribute to tough film noir crime films. Based on the multi-layered James Ellroy novel.
Role Credit
Director: Curtis Hanson
Writer: Curtis Hanson , Brian Helgeland
Producer: Curtis Hanson , Arnon Milchan , Michael G. Nathanson
Composer, Score: Jerry Goldsmith
Cast: Kevin Spacey , Russell Crowe , Guy Pearce , Kim Basinger , Danny DeVito , David Strathairn , Simon Baker

Golden Globe Awards