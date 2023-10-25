L.A. Confidential
Three detectives in the corrupt and brutal L.A. police force of the 1950s use differing methods to uncover a conspiracy behind the shotgun slayings of the patrons at an all-night diner in this lush tribute to tough film noir crime films. Based on the multi-layered James Ellroy novel.
|Role
|Credit
|Director:
|Curtis Hanson
|Writer:
|Curtis Hanson , Brian Helgeland
|Producer:
|Curtis Hanson , Arnon Milchan , Michael G. Nathanson
|Composer, Score:
|Jerry Goldsmith
|Cast:
|Kevin Spacey , Russell Crowe , Guy Pearce , Kim Basinger , Danny DeVito , David Strathairn , Simon Baker
Golden Globe Awards
-
1998 WinnerBest Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
-
1998 NomineeBest Director - Motion Picture
-
1998 NomineeBest Original Score - Motion Picture
-
1998 NomineeBest Motion Picture - Drama
-
1998 NomineeBest Screenplay - Motion Picture